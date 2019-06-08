Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stymied by injuries, Boston Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez hasn’t had the easiest path back to Major League Baseball.

Since 2017, the 26-year-old Dominican has undergone three shoulder surgeries, hindering his MLB progression. Now after over two years, Hernandez finally is at 100 percent.

Hernandez was recalled Saturday morning ahead of Boston’s doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays. Before Game 1, Hernandez admitted he was surprised and that it’s special for him to be back with the team. He’s been working hard in Triple-A this season, and is ready to make a lasting impact at the major league level.

To hear more from Hernandez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images