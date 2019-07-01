Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Al Horford’s return to the Boston Celtics wasn’t necessarily expected, but his landing spot took some NBA fans by surprise.

It appeared Boston could be working toward re-signing Horford on Sunday after the Celtics reportedly were involved in a three-team deal to bring Kemba Walker to Boston and sent Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier packing, potentially leaving space for Horford’s return. But that all changed just three hours after NBA free agency began, with Horford reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $109 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Plenty of Twitter users were surprised by the news.

Some were happy:

https://twitter.com/KingAlexis_2307/status/1145499610703470592

Others weren’t so thrilled:

No god why — Eric Dubs (@dubszilla) July 1, 2019

pic.twitter.com/KczbFue0P8 — al horford is a 76er (44-40)🎋(6-4) (@postwheneveriwa) July 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports