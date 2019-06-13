Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some can understand how the pull of home is too strong to keep Jayson Tatum off of the Boston Bruins bandwagon.

Anna Horford, the sister of Boston Celtics center Al Horford, defended the Celtics forward for celebrating the St. Louis Blues’ win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tatum, a St. Louis native, caught heat from some Boston sports fans after he shared his excitement about the Blues’ first Stanley Cup win via Twitter, but Anna Horford rushed to his defense.

If you’re mad at Jayson for cheering for his hometown, you need to get tf over yourself. https://t.co/ijSE7FJxrM — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 13, 2019

Tatum later insisted on Instagram he has “nothing but love” for the Bruins, as his two seasons playing in Boston have conditioned him to do.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time Tatum angered some Boston sports fans with his Blues fandom. His May 21 celebration of the Blues reaching the Stanley Cup final prompted backlash from some Boston sports fans.

However, Anna Horford certainly wasn’t, and still isn’t, one of them.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images