It’s been a while since Albert Pujols was traded to the Los Angeles Angels — almost eight years, to be exact.

But this week marks his first time playing at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium since his 2011 departure. And Pujols made sure to give fans something to remember him by Saturday afternoon.

Pujols launched a solo shot over the center field wall in the seventh inning of Saturday’s contest and received a standing ovation. He tipped his cap to the crowd before ducking back into the visitors’ dugout.

Take a look:

.@PujolsFive makes one more memory for the Cardinals fans. pic.twitter.com/m3VUZzVTng — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2019

Pujols wife, Deidre, told FOX Sports Midwest that the standing ovation Albert received was “probably the most special thing I’ve seen in his whole career.”

Deidre Pujols on Albert Pujols homering and getting a standing ovation at Busch: "That probably was the most special thing I have seen in his whole career." #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/VmYjl6fN6C — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 22, 2019

Coincidentally, Pujols’ homer marks his 1,800th career run.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images