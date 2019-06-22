Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Albert Pujols finally made his return to St. Louis nearly eight years after signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Pujols, who spent 11 years with the Cardinals, stepped foot in Busch Stadium on Friday when his new team and former club got together for some interleague baseball.

While he’s accomplished a lot since being with the Angels, Pujols never was able to get back to where it all began until Friday.

And boy, did he sure get a warm welcome.

Pujols received a massive ovation — lasting nearly 90 seconds — that included a hug from Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

Take a look:

Wow.

It’s safe to say St. Louis still has a special place in its heart for Pujols.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images