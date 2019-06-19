Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a lot of speculation surrounding David Price’s early exit from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox left-hander exited after just five innings and 73 pitches in Boston’s eventual 17-inning loss at Target Field. Price showed no sign of injury and was in command all night, so the move was mind-boggling to some.

Manager Alex Cora said after the game that he was just taking “care of him,” especially with his team not being “as limited” in the bullpen Tuesday night.

And during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Cora reiterated there is “nothing going on” with his pitcher.

“You ask Chris Sale and he’ll tell you he’s ‘alright,’ and (Rick) Porcello, that’s the grind of the season, that’s how it is,” he said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “There’s nothing going on, so we’ll take care of those guys and they’ll be ready.”

The move certainly was interesting in a tie game and with Boston trying to move in the American League East standings. But, as fans saw often times last year, Cora made a lot of moves that made Red Sox Nation scratch their heads — and look at the outcome of that season.

Price likely will have plenty of his eyes on him come his next start to see how long he lasts, and if Cora opts to take him out early again.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images