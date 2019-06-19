Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox ran about 26.1 miles Monday night, but could not cross the finish line.

Boston fell to the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in 17 innings in a game that took nearly six hours to complete. And it did not end without its fair share of controversy.

Eddie Rosario tried to lay down a bunt in the 17th, fouling the pitch off, but it appeared his foot may have been outside the batter’s box. Alex Cora went to home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak to ask for a review, but it was not granted. Rosario then hit a double, which set up Max Kepler’s walk-off hit. Cora was irate, losing his temper before being shuffled toward the dugout by players.

After the game, Cora caught a replay, which showed that Rosario did in fact keep his foot in the box, and issued an apology to the umpires for an “out-of-character moment.”

To hear Cora’s full comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” clip above, presented by W.B. Mason.

