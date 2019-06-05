Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium to improve their record to 31-29.

Eduardo Rodriguez was efficient in his start on the mound despite giving up a home run early on. Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out seven. Heath Hembree, Marcus Walden, Brandon Workman and Ryan Brasier did their part out of the pen striking out three, allowing one hit and one run.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora applauded the effort from his pitching staff following Tuesday’s game saying that Rodriguez was “outstanding” and the bullpen was “great.”

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images