Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday was an ugly day for the Mets.

After New York’s bitter 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, manager Mickey Callaway faced several questions about his decision to keep reliever Seth Lugo in the game instead of opting for closer Edwin Diaz instead. Newsday’s Tim Healey said “see you tomorrow” as he walked away from the scrum, driving Callaway into a profanity-laced tirade directed at the reporter.

The Mets apologized to the reporter Monday afternoon. Callaway and starting pitcher Jason Vargas (who reportedly had to be held back from punching Callaway after Sunday’s game) were both fined $10,000 each for their respective outbursts.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is no stranger to the drama that can come with media interactions. He recalled a time he lost his cool on a reporter after a tough loss in Arizona during the latter end of his career.

“Someone was laughing in the corner,” Cora told reporters Monday, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. “I said ‘Hey man, can you keep it down, please?’ Out of respect.”

Cora was much calmer when dealing with the incident than the Mets’ skipper was this weekend, but understands why Callaway was frustrated.

“They asked the question nine times,” Cora said. “It was the same question nine times. He’s not going to change the answer. If he’s not going to use the reliever for five outs, after the third question … I get it. I know you have a job to do, but at the same time, it’s not that easy. Especially right after the game.”

Neither Callaway nor Vargas was suspended following Sunday’s incident.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Images