The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in the opening game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s collective pitching performance was less-than-stellar in Game 1, kickstarted by an underwhelming start from Josh Smith.

During his postgame press conference, manager Alex Cora noted that it’s definitely been a challenge making do without Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez, two of the Red Sox’s most versatile arms.

To hear more about what Cora had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images