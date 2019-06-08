Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s four-game winning streak came to an end at Fenway Park Friday as they fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1, and manager Alex Cora knows there’s areas they need to improve in.

Cora said postgame that, despite the recent streak, his team has not been good with runners in scoring position, and that needs to change.

“We haven’t been good in a while with men in scoring position,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We haven’t been good with the bases loaded in the last month.”

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images