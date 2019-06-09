Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are banged up, but inching closer to full health.

Mitch Moreland (quad strain) was placed on the injured list Saturday, while J.D. Martinez has missed multiple games with a sore back. However, both players are progressing nicely and nearing returns to the field.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered encouraging updates on both players.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images