David Price has been great for the Boston Red Sox this season. And after his start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, manager Alex Cora acknowledged that.

Cora noted that Price’s velocity was “up there” Tuesday night, something that helped lead the Sox to a 6-3 victory. The 33-year-old struck out nine batters through six innings while only allowing two runs.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images