The Boston Red Sox certainly needed a big offensive push to grab the win Thursday night against the Texas Rangers.

After falling down 6-1 early on, the Sox clubbed five runs to take a 7-6 win at Fenway Park. Xander Bogaerts bashed the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. The blast was his 14th of the season, and Alex Cora credited the shortstop for adding a power stroke to his arsenal.

Bogaerts always has been a good hitter, but previously had focused on going the other way and hitting for average.

