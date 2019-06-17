Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are a season-high five games above .500, but they currently have a 16-23 record against opponents with a winning record.

Manager Alex Cora isn’t concerned however, saying that his club is just a few breaks away from that record looking differently. He added that his team is playing well, but Cora knows how good Boston’s next opponent is.

The Red Sox begin a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins on Monday, who lead the majors in batting average, home runs, runs, OPS and win percentage.

For more from Cora, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images