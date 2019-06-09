Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a brief stint on the injured list back in May, David Price is playing some stellar baseball, and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has noticed the pitcher’s improvements.

“I’ve been saying all along that he’s healthy,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “Command is great, the mix of the pitches, the separation … he’s been great for us.”

Price certainly was great Saturday night, as the left-hander only allowed one run over six innings in the Red Sox’s 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

To hear more from the skipper, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images