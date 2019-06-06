Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon 7-5 thanks in part to another strong offensive performance.

Although the offense did its part over the three-game series against the Royals, manager Alex Cora thinks his team still has some work to do.

Cora noted the offense isn’t completely balanced yet and that it could be better. He also said things are starting to heat up for the offense — something that was apparent in the three-game sweep of the Royals.

To hear more from the Red Sox manager, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images