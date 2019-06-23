Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will head overseas for a two-game set with the New York Yankees in London, England later this week, but manager Alex Cora says it’ll be a business trip more than anything.

“Obviously it’s an important series,” Cora told NESN’s Tom Caron. “It’s not vacation. I’ve been telling people, we’ve got business to do over there. We’re chasing the Yankees right now and those two games are important.”

The manager added that the team will monitor eating and sleeping habits as the time change could impact both clubs.

To hear everything from Cora, including pitching plans for the trip, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images