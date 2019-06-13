Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the Boston Bruins didn’t get the result they wanted in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, they nevertheless put together a tremendous, entertaining season.

And even though Alex Cora admittedly does not know much about hockey, the Boston Red Sox manager was entertained and proud of the Bruins’ accomplishments.

During his pregame media availability prior to the Red Sox’s series finale with the Texas Rangers on Thursday, Cora had some kind words for the Bruins and their postseason run.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images