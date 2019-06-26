Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have done plenty to prepare for their series in London against the New York Yankees — especially in the physical department. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the team has been gearing up for their journey with the “Teamworks” app to ready their bodies for traveling overseas.

Manager Alex Cora said preparing for overseas trips is much different now than it was when he played for the Sox.

“Nobody told me to sleep on the way to Japan,” he said regarding Boston’s 2008 opening series in Japan. “Nobody told the guys not to play cards on the way to Japan. It’s different. Sports medicine has taken over.”

Cora had one simple piece of advice for the team ahead of Wednesday’s trip.

“Drink Pedialyte, not Bud Light,” he said.

The Red Sox-Yankees series at London Stadium kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images