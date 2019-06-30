Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was not a great trip across the pond for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston dropped both games against the New York Yankees at London Stadium, giving up 29 runs in the process. The latest loss drops Boston to 11 games back in the American League East. And with a struggling bullpen, the gap between the Red Sox and the top contenders in the league seems to be growing larger.

But Alex Cora still is confident the Red Sox “have the talent” win another World Series.

Hear the manager’s full comments in the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images