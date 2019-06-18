Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins Monday night for their sixth consecutive win, but manager Alex Cora isn’t getting comfortable.

“Just playing good baseball,” Cora said after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We still need to get better. Just keep getting better, that’s the most important thing. It’s been good for six days now, there’s some strides, but we’re not where we want to be yet.”

The Twins own the best winning percentage in Major League Baseball, so Cora is smart to remain hungry, especially for the remaining two games at Target field.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images