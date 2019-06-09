Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in Sunday’s series finale, and Mookie Betts’ struggles continued as the outfielder went 1-for-5 at the dish.

Manager Alex Cora said that Betts needs to stay in focused and “dominate the strike zone.” Cora added that some days he’ll feel better than others, as do all hitters, but as long as Betts attacks the zone, he’ll be fine.

