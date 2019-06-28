Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez now is in custody for one of the Dominican Republic’s crimes of the century.

The Dominican Republic’s national police announced Friday they’ve arrested Vasquez for allegedly masterminding the shooting of David Ortiz, according to The Boston Globe. Vazquez had been wanted in connection with the shooting, and police arrested him in Santo Domingo, the country’s capital city. Police plan to release more details later Friday.

Attorney general, Jean Alain Rodriguez and police chief Ney Aldrin Bautista identified Vasquez on June 19 as the man who paid for the attack. Rodriguez also told reporters Ortiz wasn’t the intended target of the murder-for-hire plot. Vazquez joins 11 suspects in custody for their alleged role in the Ortiz shooting.

Ortiz sustained a gunshot wound June 9 at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo. He has been recovering in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital since the day after the attack, and doctors moved him out of the intensive care unit last Saturday.

Ortiz has plans to return to the Dominican Republic once he has recuperated from his injuries, according to his lawyer.

