It’s been one ugly night over at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox weren’t having the best of luck against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Andrew Benintendi wasn’t pleased with some of the calls being made by the home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, and he made sure to let him know on more than one occasion.

In the fifth, first base umpire Vic Carapazza had had enough.

After getting called out on strikes, Benintendi walked away mumbling something under his breath, prompting Carapazza to eject him from the game.

Well, that didn’t make manager Alex Cora too happy, and he went out to make a passionate plea to the umps. He was ejected, too.

This is the first time a member (or in this case, two members) of the Red Sox has been ejected this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images