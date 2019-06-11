Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi got off to a slow start this season, but he quickly is turning things around.

The Red Sox left fielder currently is on an eight-game hit streak with a .306 batting average over that stretch. Over those eight games, Benintendi has hit one home run, three doubles and has driven in three runs.

With the Red Sox hovering around .500, Benintendi has picked the perfect time to start heating up.

To hear more about the left-fielder, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images