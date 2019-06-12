Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox used a walk-off walk to grab a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora spoke highly of Andrew Benintendi’s effort in the win, saying the outfielder has been making good adjustments while taking some great swings at the plate. He added that Benintendi is in a good place at the dish right now.

To hear more from Cora on Benintendi, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images