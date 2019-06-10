Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for another mind-numbing round of Anthony Davis rumors, NBA fans?

No? Well, too bad.

New Orleans Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin has begun providing teams the framework of a deal he’d accept for Davis, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources. Thus far, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are among the teams inquiring about a potential deal.

The Boston Celtics’ interest in Davis might be tied to whether Kyrie Irving stays or walks in free agency, according to Wojnarowski.

So, what are the Pelicans looking for?

From Woj:

“Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said. Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks — and vice versa.

“That’s certainly a starting place in trade talks, but there remains uncertainty on how many assets teams will be willing to move for Davis, who could leave as a free agent next July.”

As for whether the Celtics are willing to meet those reported demands is anyone’s guess. Recent reports indicate Boston is shifting its focus toward strengthening a core around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

