The likely departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford have taken the majority of the Celtics’ offseason headlines thus far, but Boston shipped off a key member of its team on draft night to free up salary cap space heading into free agency.

Aron Baynes was traded to the Phoenix Suns along with the No. 24 overall selection in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick.

Baynes became a fan favorite thanks to his team-first mentality and solid work ethic, and Green Teamers everywhere have sent him plenty of kind messages following the trade. On Wednesday, Baynes posted a thank you to Boston as he departs for his newest destination.

“Loved my time in Boston,” Baynes wrote. “Appreciate all the messages, support and kind words 🤙”

Baynes likely will look to get bought out in Phoenix to then sign with a contender.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images