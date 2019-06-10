Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The thoughts, prayers and well wishes for David Ortiz have come in from all over, with the former leader of the free world being the latest to send his best.

As Ortiz recovers from being shot Sunday night in the Dominican Republic, former United States president Barack Obama sent his best wishes to the Boston Red Sox legend for what he hopes will be a “speedy recovery.”

“Six years ago, David Ortiz’s spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi,” Obama said to Ortiz in a tweet sent Monday morning.

Ortiz and Obama famously shared a nice moment at the White House in 2014 when the Red Sox visited the president to celebrate their 2013 World Series win.

Obama joins sports fans everywhere in waiting for more information on Ortiz’s condition while hoping for the best in the former Red Sox slugger’s recovery.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB