A big hit in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final has resulted in some roster shuffling for both the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.
Game 3 is set to take place Saturday at Enterprise Center, and the B’s will be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a concussion on a hit from Oskar Sundqvist. The Blues’ fourth-line center was suspended one game as a result.
Because of the Grzelcyk injury, John Moore will slot into the lineup for Boston. Moore, who hasn’t played since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, will play on the left side of the third pairing next to Connor Clifton.
Massachusetts native Zach Sanford will replace Sundqvist. Sanford will play on the fourth line left wing, with Ivan Barbashev sliding over to center.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston, while the Blues will go with Jordan Binnington.
Here are the projected Game 3 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (1-1)
Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko
Sammy Blais — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robby Fabbri
Zach Sanford — Ivan Barbashev– Alex Steen
Carl Gunnarsson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Joel Edmundson — Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington
