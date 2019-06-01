Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A big hit in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final has resulted in some roster shuffling for both the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Game 3 is set to take place Saturday at Enterprise Center, and the B’s will be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a concussion on a hit from Oskar Sundqvist. The Blues’ fourth-line center was suspended one game as a result.

Because of the Grzelcyk injury, John Moore will slot into the lineup for Boston. Moore, who hasn’t played since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, will play on the left side of the third pairing next to Connor Clifton.

Massachusetts native Zach Sanford will replace Sundqvist. Sanford will play on the fourth line left wing, with Ivan Barbashev sliding over to center.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston, while the Blues will go with Jordan Binnington.

Here are the projected Game 3 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (1-1)

Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko

Sammy Blais — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron

Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robby Fabbri

Zach Sanford — Ivan Barbashev– Alex Steen

Carl Gunnarsson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Joel Edmundson — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images