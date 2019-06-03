Can the Boston Bruins push the St. Louis Blues to the brink of elimination?
They’ll have a chance to do it Monday night when the two sides meet at Enterprise Center for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
There’s some roster shifting set to happen for the Blues as they look to even the series at two games apiece. For one, they’ll finally get third-pairing defenseman Vince Dunn back from injury. He’ll replace Robert Bortuzzo and will skate alongside Carl Gunnarsson.
Oskar Sundqvist also will be back in the lineup after missing Game 3 due to a suspension for boarding Matt Grzelcyk. Sundqvist will center the fourth line between Ivan Barbashev and Alex Steen, with Zach Sanford going to the second line and Sammy Blais to the third. Robby Fabbri will be scratched as a result.
With Grzelcyk still out for the Bruins, John Moore will remain in the lineup.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston, while the Blues will stick with Jordan Binnington, who was pulled during Game 3 after giving up his fifth goal in the 7-2 loss.
Here are the projected Game 4 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (1-2)
Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko
Zach Sanford — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Sammy Blais
Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen
Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Vince Dunn — Carl Gunnarsson
Jordan Binnington
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images