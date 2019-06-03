Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Boston Bruins push the St. Louis Blues to the brink of elimination?

They’ll have a chance to do it Monday night when the two sides meet at Enterprise Center for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

There’s some roster shifting set to happen for the Blues as they look to even the series at two games apiece. For one, they’ll finally get third-pairing defenseman Vince Dunn back from injury. He’ll replace Robert Bortuzzo and will skate alongside Carl Gunnarsson.

Oskar Sundqvist also will be back in the lineup after missing Game 3 due to a suspension for boarding Matt Grzelcyk. Sundqvist will center the fourth line between Ivan Barbashev and Alex Steen, with Zach Sanford going to the second line and Sammy Blais to the third. Robby Fabbri will be scratched as a result.

With Grzelcyk still out for the Bruins, John Moore will remain in the lineup.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for Boston, while the Blues will stick with Jordan Binnington, who was pulled during Game 3 after giving up his fifth goal in the 7-2 loss.

Here are the projected Game 4 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (1-2)

Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko

Zach Sanford — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron

Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Sammy Blais

Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen

Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn — Carl Gunnarsson

Jordan Binnington

