Can Karson Kuhlman help save the Boston Bruins’ season?

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues is set to take place Sunday night at Enterprise Center, and Boston made a change to its top six.

Kuhlman is set to skate on the second line right wing alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Steven Kampfer, who served as the seventh defenseman for the Bruins in Game 5, will sit join David Backes as a healthy scratch. Matt Grzelcyk remains sidelined with a concussion, so John Moore will continue to occupy the left side of the third defensive pairing next to Connor Clifton.

The Blues will be without Ivan Barbashev, who is suspended for Game 6 as a result of a check to the head of Marcus Johansson in Game 5. However, the Blues will welcome the return of Robert Thomas, which makes Barbashev’s absence a little bit easier to handle. Thomas will rejoin the third line with Patrick Maroon and Tyler Bozak, while Sammy Blais will take Barbashev’s spot on the fourth line left wing. Zach Sanford will remain on the second line left wing for St. Louis.

Tuukka Rask and Jordan Binnington will be the goaltenders.

Here are the projected Game 6 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (2-3)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Karson Kuhlman

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-2)

Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko

Zach Sanford — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron

Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robert Thomas

Sammy Blais — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen

Carl Gunnarsson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images