Nicole Curran best intentions have caused quite a stir.
The wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has received a barrage of criticism online after Beyonce appeared to give her the side-eye Wednesday night at Oracle Arena during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. This video ESPN shared prompted Beyonce’s ardent fans to flood Curran’s Instagram account with critical comments and hateful messages.
By the time Curran explained to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne the nature of her exchange with the superstar entertainers, Beyonce’s fans already had driven Curran to tears.
After the game, Curren posted a photo she took with Beyonce that included the caption, “We should all help and support each other,” according to FOX News.
The Warriors lost to the Raptors on a night that was eventful for those associated with Golden State’s ownership group. Warriors investor Mark Stevens was ejected from the game and subsequently banned from further 2019 NBA Finals contests for shoving Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.
Now trailing Toronto 2-1, Golden State must be hoping their fine play Friday in Game 4 generates more headlines than their owners did in the previous outing. Otherwise more Warriors fans will end up in tears.
