Bill Belichick has quite a few Super Bowl rings, but he’s also a man with a wide range of interests.

The New England Patriots head coach is a huge lacrosse fan, that much we know. Belichick grew up playing the sport in Annapolis, Md., and continues to stay tied into the game even with his busy schedule in Foxboro, Mass.

Lacrosse legend Paul Rabil has remained close with Belichick since his days at Johns Hopkins. Rabil joined the latest episode of “Pardon My Take,” and shared a hilarious account of the time Belichick “guest-coached” his Johns Hopkins lacrosse team.

“He used to come to Hopkins practices and at one point he actually guest coached, which was pretty (expletive) cool,” Rabil said. “We go to the locker room and we thought he was going to be like, ‘Hey guys keep up the good work,’ and he looked at us and he goes, ‘You guys are (expletive) D-1 athletes, right? … Then pass and catch the (expletive) ball. I’ve been playing this game half of my life at least and I haven’t touched a stick in 20 years and I can catch and throw better than you guys.'”

Belichick never ceases to amaze us, but Rabil said he and his teammates took the criticism well, as it was coming from a coaching legend.

“I remember we were like, ‘Alright, that’s awesome,'” Rabil said. “We were kind of pumped because we just got a pep talk from Bill Belichick.”

Belichick was in attendance for the opening weekend of Rabil’s new “Premier Lacrosse League,” at Gillette Stadium, and shared his thoughts on what position Tom Brady would play had he chosen lacrosse.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images