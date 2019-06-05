The New England Patriots only are in minicamp, but Bill Belichick’s media remarks already are in midseason form.
The reigning Super Bowl champions opened up their three-day set of mandatory training sessions Tuesday, which marked Tom Brady’s return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields. When asked to evaluate Brady’s Day 1 showing, the Patriots coach responded with a peak-Belichick answer.
What else would you expect?
As for Brady, it was just another day at the office for the decorated signal-caller.
Patriots minicamp continues Wednesday and wraps up Thursday. New England then will hold two additional days of organized team activities next week before going on summer break.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images