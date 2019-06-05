Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots only are in minicamp, but Bill Belichick’s media remarks already are in midseason form.

The reigning Super Bowl champions opened up their three-day set of mandatory training sessions Tuesday, which marked Tom Brady’s return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields. When asked to evaluate Brady’s Day 1 showing, the Patriots coach responded with a peak-Belichick answer.

How did Tom Brady look today? Belichick: “There’s 90 guys out there so I can’t watch them all.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 4, 2019

What else would you expect?

As for Brady, it was just another day at the office for the decorated signal-caller.

Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady. He was 12-15 in 11-on-11s and 21-of-27 overall. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 4, 2019

Patriots minicamp continues Wednesday and wraps up Thursday. New England then will hold two additional days of organized team activities next week before going on summer break.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images