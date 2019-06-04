Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allowing a shorthanded goal often can be a back-breaking sequence for an NHL team.

For the St. Louis Blues, it’s just another play on the road to victory.

The Blues gave the Boston Bruins life in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final late in the second period at Enterprise Center. The B’s, who were on their heels for the bulk of the contest, received a jolt courtesy of Brandon Carlo’s game-tying shorthanded tally. But St. Louis didn’t waver, as it stayed the course and pulled out a 4-2 win to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Giving up goals while on the power play, obviously, isn’t a recommended strategy, but for whatever reason, it’s working for the Blues.

Wild stat (although typical for this postseason): The Blues are the 1st team in NHL history to win 4 games in a single postseason in which they allowed a shorthanded goal; they are 4-0 in such games in these playoffs. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 4, 2019

That’s playoff hockey for you.

As for the Bruins, it’s painfully ironic they found offensive success on the penalty kill Monday night. Boston squandered both of its power-play opportunities and turned in a collectively lousy offensive performance, much to the chagrin of head coach Bruce Cassidy.

