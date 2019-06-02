Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with authority, blowing the doors off St. Louis 7-2. The B’s power play unit was 4-for-4 on the man advantage, but Blues head coach Craig Berube didn’t seem to think they deserved all of those opportunities.

When speaking with reporters on Sunday, Berube noted that the Blues took the fewest penalties through the first three rounds of the postseason. After three Stanley Cup Final games, St. Louis already has 14. Berube isn’t buying it.

“We were the least-penalized team in the league in the first three rounds and now all of a sudden we’ve taken 14 penalties in one series,” Berube told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. “I don’t agree with all the calls.”

Agree with the calls or not, Boston’s power play unit was flat out dominant in Game 3. Four goals on four shots is pretty remarkable.

Either way, St. Louis will have to improve their penalty kill, or else this series could end much faster than they’d prefer.

The Bruins and Blues face off for Game 4 Monday night at Enterprise Center. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

