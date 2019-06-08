Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably safe to say the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues feel differently about the NHL’s suspension of Ivan Barbashev.

The Blues forward will not play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final after being suspended for his illegal hit on Marcus Johansson in Game 5. And that’s not sitting well with St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong, who feels the NHL’s Department of Player Safety went to far.

“We feel that the suspension to Ivan is excessive for the play on the ice,” Armstrong said in a text to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jim Thomas. “Regardless, we need to prepare for a quality Boston team on Sunday.

“The NHL on- and off-ice officials have a difficult job and we respect their integrity.”

Hey, to each their own.

The Bruins and Blues will meet Sunday night with St. Louis holding a 3-2 edge in the Stanley Cup Final. Should the Bruins earn a victory, Game 7 will go down Wednesday night in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images