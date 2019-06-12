Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 Wednesday night, and TD Garden is sure to be rocking. But Blues forward Pat Maroon seems to think there’s more than just B’s fans pulling for the Bruins.

Maroon told reporters Wednesday after St. Louis’ morning skate that he thinks the media is rooting against the Blues.

Pat Maroon, to reporters, after the morning skate: "I just think all you guys are rooting against us." — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 12, 2019

That’s one way to motivate yourself, we guess.

Whether the rest of the Blues believe this or not, TD Garden is sure to be on another level for Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Final finale. This will be the first Game 7 in a championship round in Boston in 35 years.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images