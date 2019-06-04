Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The person responsible for the video board at Enterprise Center might have some explaining to do.

As you know by now, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was knocked out of Monday’s game against the St. Louis Blues after taking a puck to the face. The 42-year-old returned to the bench — but not the game — and watched his team lose Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

As Chara skated off the ice in the second period, the Blues’ video board operator might have abused his privileges. Again, we stress “might.”

Check out this note from The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy:

“In the fourth minute of the second, Brayden Schenn’s shot rode up the stick of Chara and hit him near the mouth. The 6-foot-9-inch captain went down like a sawed-off Sequoia, dropping face-first to the ice.

“After a whistle stopped play, Chara got up and skated off, leaving a pool of blood behind. The videoboard over center ice flashed ‘Bleed Blue.’

“Classy.”

Of course, there’s a possibility that this was coincidental, and that the video board operator was not trying to troll Chara and the Bruins in classless fashion. Of maybe they were — who knows?

In any event, now tied at a game apiece, the series shifts back to Boston with Chara’s status very much up in the air for Thursday night’s Game 5.

