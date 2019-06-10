Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Countless figures across the globe have sent their best wishes in David Ortiz’s direction after the former Boston Red Sox star sustained a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The Celtics added to the outpouring of support Monday, sharing their own message of well wishes on Twitter for the Boston icon.

Few people can influence a city like you have. Wishing you a speedy recovery, #34. pic.twitter.com/WLoE9aNkLZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 10, 2019

The Red Sox have confirmed Ortiz is being flown to Boston following the shooting.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images