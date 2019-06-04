Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins ultimately lost 4-2 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but the leadership shown by their captain was nothing short of inspirational.

Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face early in the second period Monday night at Enterprise Center, bloodying the Bruins defenseman and sending him back to the locker room for medical treatment. It wasn’t long before Chara returned to Boston’s bench for the third period donning a full shield, and although he didn’t play a single shift the rest of the way, his teammates still couldn’t help but admire the 42-year-old’s courage.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand even believes Chara would have returned to the game if not for the doctor’s orders.

“He’s an absolute warrior. I think if it wasn’t for a doctor, he would have played that game,” Marchand told reporters Tuesday. “He’s that kind of guy that you’re going to have to kill him to keep him off. He’s an absolute leader, and those things, you gain respect for him every single day with what he’s willing to go through to be part of the group and lead this team. He’s an incredible person.”

Chara’s status for Game 5 on Thursday night at TD Garden is unclear, but the Bruins sure could use him as they look to bounce back with the series tied 2-2. If Chara can’t go, it’s likely Bruce Cassidy will call Steven Kampfer’s number to join Boston’s blue line, although the Bruins coach said Tuesday he’ll consider several options before making a decision.

Regardless, Chara’s effort to get back on the bench in Game 4 didn’t go unnoticed, and you can bet the Bruins will look to feed off that display of toughness upon returning to their own building.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images