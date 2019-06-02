Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins exploded for seven goals in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Torey Krug had a historic evening and the power play went 4-for-4 on four shots in a 7-2 win, but according to Brad Marchand, the B’s got lucky.

The B’s winger was not happy with how the Bruins played in the back half of Saturday night’s game.

“That wasn’t the perfect road game. We backed off, we didn’t play great in the second or third so we need to be better,” Marchand said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We got lucky tonight. We’ll take that one. Hopefully we’re good next game.

“We got lucky. You know, again, sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. We knew we could do better. But that’s just one of those nights where things bounce your way. You can’t expect that to happen every night. We still have areas we can clean up. It’s nice that the power play came together.”

Marchand did concede that the Bruins did some things well.

“We did do some things. That’s why we got the lead,” Marchand said. “But we can be better than what we were. Our power play had some big goals at timely moments. (Sean) Kuraly’s line got a huge goal to go up 3-0 there. … They came at us pretty hard in the second and third and we didn’t have a ton of pushback so we need to be better than that when we have the lead. … We can’t look ahead and think that we played great tonight. We played good, but we can be better.”

Sure, it wasn’t the perfect game. But coming off a lackluster Game 2, the Bruins should be pleased with how things played out in Game 3.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images