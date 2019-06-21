Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The future sure looks bright for Grant Williams.

After three strong seasons at Tennessee, Williams’ dream of entering the NBA became a reality Thursday night when he was drafted 22nd overall by the Boston Celtics. Williams appears to be on a fast track to becoming a Celtics fan favorite, largely due to his high motor and tenacious style of play.

Williams’ positive attributes extend beyond intangibles, though. Speaking with the media Thursday night, Boston head coach Brad Stevens broke down Williams’ vast skill set.

“I kind of look at him as a guy with a point guard’s mind,” Stevens said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “You can run offense through him at the elbows and on the block, at the top of the key. He thinks the game. He’s a tough, tough guy. And he’s a versatile player who can shoot the ball. He can shoot it from three — (Tennessee) didn’t need him to do that, but his shot looks good, and that will be a pretty easy transition for him, and again, very intelligent. We’re looking forward to having him. We think he translates well. You couldn’t be more impressed with the kid when you sit down with him.”

While it might be a lofty comparison, Stevens’ rundown of Williams’ game sounds awfully similar to that of Al Horford, one of the league’s most versatile and sure-handed big men. Horford is capable of facilitating an offense and has developed into a strong 3-point shooter over time. And while he excels in the interior, Horford is capable of defending multiple positions. Ironically enough, Williams could end up being Horford’s replacement, as the latter is expected to find a new home in free agency.

The 6-foot-7 Williams will have his work cut out for him going up against the NBA’s elite big men. But all assessments of the 20-year-old’s moxie indicate he’ll embrace the challenge head-on.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images