Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although the Boston Bruins lost 4-2 to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, Brandon Carlo made history with his shorthanded goal in the second period.

The stay-at-home defenseman isn’t known for scoring goals, but his shorthanded tally to tie things up at two apiece in Game 4 was something no defenseman had done in almost 20 years.

Brandon Carlo scored the first shorthanded goal by a defenseman in the #StanleyCup Final in 19 years (Scott Niedermayer: Game 6 of 2000 SCF). It was the 19th such goal by any NHL blueliner since 1933-34 when the League began tracking the stat. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/gnpx2vJGTg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2019

The young defenseman gladly would give the goal back, however, if it meant changing the outcome of the game.

“I would give that goal back if it meant a win,” he told reporters Monday night. “I don’t really care to score as long as we’re winning. I’m not going to say it was nice to score that goal, because I would much rather come out with a win.”

Carlo has three points throughout the Bruins’ 21-game playoff run. His contributions on the defensive side of the puck certainly outweigh those on the offensive side, and if Zdeno Chara can’t play Game 5 due to a reportedly suffering a broken jaw, Carlo will be relied upon heavily.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images