The 2018-19 NHL season was a memorable one for Brandon Carlo.

Following a successful regular season, Carlo took part in his first career playoff run with the Boston Bruins, who fell one win short of hoisting the Stanley Cup. The 22-year-old defenseman played some of his best hockey over the final two months of the season, logging two goals and two assists over 24 postseason contests.

Carlo on Monday took to Instagram to show appreciation for not only his teammates, but also the Bruins’ loyal fan base.

“It is the greatest gift to be a part of this city with the greatest group of guys. Nothing but love for Boston and Bruins fans. Thankful and blessed! 🖤,” Carlo’s caption reads.

A handful of other Bruins players have shared similar social media messages in recent days, including Zdeno Chara and Jake DeBrusk.

Carlo will be a restricted free agent this summer, but if his post above is any indication, he hopes to be in Boston for the long haul.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images