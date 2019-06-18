World Cup soccer now has a new goals leader.
Brazil’s Marta became the top scorer in FIFA Men’s or Women’s World Cup history Tuesday when she scored from the penalty spot in her country’s 1-0 win over Italy in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The goal was Marta’s 17th in the world championship tournament, moving her ahead of German legend Miroslav Klose, who held the record since 2014.
Marta, 33, now is three goals ahead of USA’s all-time World Cup goals leader, Abby Wambach, and also leads her country’s top World Cup scorer, Ronaldo, by two.
Germany’s soccer federation and the Olympics were among the sports entities to congratulate the six-time FIFA Player of the Year shortly after she set the goals record.
Thumbnail photo via Alexis Reau/Presse Sports/USA TODAY Sports Images