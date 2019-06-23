Brian Johnson had a much better start Saturday than he did last week against the Baltimore Orioles after being activated from the injured list.
The Red Sox left-hander tossed five innings and gave up one unearned run, four hits and struck out four in Boston’s eventual 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
After the game, Johnson said he “felt good” and “more in control” after his three-inning performance in Baltimore. To hear from the pitcher, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.