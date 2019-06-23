Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The injury bug has bit the Boston Red Sox once again.

Brock Holt was pulled in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with left hamstring tightness. Holt appeared uncomfortable after attempting to score from second on a Jackie Bradley Jr. single, grabbing at his leg as he exited the field.

This isn’t the first time Holt has been bothered by injury this season. He spent more than a month on the injured list earlier this year with a scratched cornea and shoulder problems.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images